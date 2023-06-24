Texas woman injured in Traill County rollover

TRAILL CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A 44-year-old Willis, Texas woman is injured when her vehicle rolled over through a ditch and into a cornfield on North Dakota Highway 18 nine miles east of Clifford.

She was going north from Arthur when authorities say her 2021 Kia Sorento ran off the roadway, struck a highway sign, went into a ditch and rolled into a cornfield.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car and transported to Sanford in Fargo via Airmed.

The crash remains under investigation.