Amateur radio operators celebrate their craft across the U.S.

WEST FARGO (KVRR) – Off of Main Ave. in West Fargo, there were radios sending out signals to other amateur radio operators across the nation. This was all part of Field Day 2023.

“We do this every year. Set up, run on battery power,” said Kent Olson of the Red River Radio Amateurs. “Ran on a generator last night because it wasn’t sunny yesterday so the solar panels couldn’t charge the batteries up or keep them going as well.”

While HAM radios can be viewed as just a hobby by some. There is practicality when it comes to the practice. Olson said these radios can be used to help during emergency situations.

“Our club participates every year with the Fargo Marathon. We have 20-plus amateurs that are around the marathon course just in case something happens,” said Olson. “If you remember back 10 years ago the Boston Marathon bombing happened and there were amateurs there too. And they really helped out things because instantly the cell phone system will crash because everyone is trying to use it.

This event has been going every year since 1933. According to the organization, HAM radios are starting to become more popular. Through events like this, they are able to showcase it to the public. Makig connections all across the world with their call signs. Whiskey-Zero-India-Lima-Oscar, or a.k.a ‘W0LIO’.

“I call amateur radio the hobby of a thousand hobbies. And it’s a challenge,” said Olson. “There’s all kinds of different paths you can take in amateur radio and that’s the one thing that is kind of fun in it.”

For more information on the Red River Radio Amateurs, click on this link: https://rrra.org/