Man Serving Time in Bismarck for Cass County Crime Walks Away From Facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man serving time at a minimum security facility in Bismarck for a crime in Cass County is wanted after walking away.

North Dakota Department of Corrections reports that 54-year-old Russell Brown walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He was serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.

Anyone with any information on Brown’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol.