Moorhead Teen Killed in Accidental Shooting Friday, Witness Talks About What He Saw

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police reveal the name of the 13-year-old that died from a gunshot wound on Friday night off of 19th street south.

Police say the shooting that killed Zain Mezher was accidental.

They say a group of kids had gotten a handgun and were handling it near some trees when it went off and hit the victim.

The gun was recovered by police and they say it is still an ongoing investigation.

Dylan Crompton owns apartments in the area and recalled what he saw Friday night after the shooting.

“They were trying to resuscitate him when we showed up and we had another guy who was here at the building who had seen right when he got back from supper. They were pretty much here all night until like three or four in the morning and they still like had the whole crime scene kind of blocked off and they had a fence up around his body,” said Crompton.

Police say it will be the Clay County prosecutor’s decision whether any charges will come from this case.