Becker Co. Museum opens new Collin Peterson exhibit

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – The Becker County Museum welcomed a new exhibit this month. They added a new collection that honors the legacy of longtime Minnesota congressman, Collin Peterson.

The collection was a collaboration between Peterson and the county’s museum. Which coincided with their new facility being built in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

“When are you ready for his artifacts, that posed a little bit of a challenge for us because we were building a new facility,” said Becky Mitchell, the executive director of the museum. “We worked together and it is just exciting to finally have it all unboxed after being in storage for several months.”

The museum is preparing to open another exhibit on July 7th.