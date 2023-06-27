Fargo man arrested after high-speed chase that ends in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fargo man was arrested Monday night following a high-speed chase that began north of Moorhead.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says it started around 9:17 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle on Highway 75 near Georgetown. The driver fled, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Another deputy deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Highway 75 and 57th Ave. North. Three of the suspects tires were deflated.

The chase continued at speeds between 50-60 miles per hour. Moorhead police also deployed stop sticks and deflated the fourth tire.

Empting says the suspect headed west on Highway 10 and the deputy attempted a PIT maneuver. Another deputy tried a PIT maneuver in the 1800 block of Center Avenue in Moorhead, which was successful.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Ostman of Fargo is being held for felony fleeing, possession of stolen property, a warrant for fleeing in a vehicle, and two warrants for probation violation.