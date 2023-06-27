Fireworks Sales Begin In North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Fireworks sales start Tuesday in North Dakota, one week ahead of the 4th of July.

Fireworks can only be sold between June 27th and July 5th for Independence Day.

It’s illegal to use consumer fireworks in Fargo.

Most fireworks are illegal in Grand Forks as well, aside from things like party poppers and snappers.

They are legal to shoot off in West Fargo from 8:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on the 4th.

Fireworks that are explosive or shoot in the air are illegal in all of Minnesota. Things like sparklers and fountains are allowed.