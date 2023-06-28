DFLer’s to visit Moorhead abortion clinic, one year after Roe V. Wade overturned

Red River Women's Clinic, Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Some high-profile Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead Thursday.

According to Smith’s office, the group plans to meet with Executive Director Tammi Kromenaker, clinic staff members and volunteers. They’ll discuss the impact on patients and abortion providers in Minnesota one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The clinic was located in downtown Fargo for 25 years. Following the Supreme Court decision, the clinic moved to Moorhead.

Smith says Minnesota has been considered an island for abortion care in the Upper Midwest and performs 36% percent more abortions per month than before last year’s ruling.

Smith and Flanagan will be joined by DFL State Senator Rob Kupec, DFL State Rep. State Representative Heather Keeler, and Moorhead City Council Member Deb White.