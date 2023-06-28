Pilot Dead After Polk Co. Plane Crash

Authorities responded to Hammond Township around 8:30 Tuesday night

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities found a pilot dead after a plane crashed in Polk County, Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Hammond Township around 8:30 Tuesday night.

They found an agricultural plane that had crashed info a field.

Responders found the pilot dead in the plane.

They were the only person in the plane.

The name of the pilot will be released once family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.