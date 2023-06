Glyndon Woman Killed in Crash With Semi In Rural Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An 18-year-old rural Glyndon woman is dead after her car and a semi collided in rural Clay County.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the collision took place shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the junction of 70th Street and 90th Avenue North.

The car driven by the woman was in the ditch and she died at the scene.

Names have not been released.

The sheriff’s department and state patrol are investigating.