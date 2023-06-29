Laser pointed at Sanford Airmed Helicopter, FAA investigating

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Sanford Health System has confirmed that a laser was pointed at one of its Airmed helicopters near Hector International Airport early Thursday morning.

The report was made to the FAA control tower at about 4:20 a.m.

There were indications that the laser was coming from near Concordia College in Moorhead. The information was relayed to police by Red River Regional Dispatch.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 8th St. S, but Capt. Deric Swenson says no one was found that could be linked to the report.

A statement form the FAA says “The flight crew of an EC-145 medevac helicopter reported being illuminated by a green laser near Fargo, North Dakota. No injuries were reported. The FAA notified local authorities and the FAA will investigate.”

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.