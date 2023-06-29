NHL Draft Recap: Warroad and Fargo Force players selected Thursday

The NHL Draft commenced Wednesday evening and the Wild selected Charlie Stramel, a center at the university of Wisconsin, and a Rosemount, Minnesota native. In the second they selected center Rasmus Kumpulainen out of Finland.

Here is the remaining of the Wild draft class:

Center Riley Heidt: Western Hockey League

Defenseman Aaron Poink: Hermantown, Minnesota native and a Minnesota Duluth commit

Defensman Kelem Parker: Western Hockey League

Forward James Clark: Edina, Minnesota native and a University of Minnesota commit

The Warroad Boys hockey program is known for producing great hockey talent (think T.J Oshie of the Washington Capitals.)

Thursday, two more Warrior players names were called.

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Forward Jayson Shaugabay with the 115th overall pick in the 4th round. Shaugabay is a Minnesota Duluth commit. Along with him, goaltender Hampton Slukynsky was drafted just a few selections later by the Los Angeles Kings. Slukynsky is a Northern Michigan commit who is expected to be a part of the Fargo Force next season.

Finally, two Fargo Force players got their names called.

Forward Cole Knuble was taken in the 4th round by the Philadelphia Flyers. Knuble’s father, Mike Knuble, played for the Flyers from 2005-2009 and 2012-13. Knuble is also a Notre Dame commit. Along with him, Ty Henricks spent part of last season with the Force and was taken in the 6th round by the New York Rangers. Henricks is also a Western Michigan commit.