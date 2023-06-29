United Way of Cass-Clay kicks off School Supply Drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The United Way of Cass-Clay kicked off their 25th annual School Supply Drive to help children in need.

This year, their goal is to provide 6,000 students with a backpack and school supplies.

People are encouraged to give supplies until the deadline of July 25th.

The West Acres Food Court, Border Bank, and First International Bank and Trust are just a few places to drop off donated supplies.

“The simplicity of this event is it’s simply providing some small tools for students to walk in and feel like their peers, and it is an easy way for our community to jump in and support this event. For just twenty dollars a backpack will be provided to a local student this fall.” says Tiffany McShane, Director of Community Engagement, United Way of Cass-Clay

Backpack distribution events will be held on August 2nd – August 4th at the Fargodome.