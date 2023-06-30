American Family Insurance High School Play of the Year: Top 8

FOOTBALL SEASON THROUGH BASEBALL SEASON; A LOT OF DIFFERENT OPTIONS FOR PLAY OF THE YEAR.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

In what started as a 16-play tournament, we are down to the final 8 plays. We are crowning a High School Play of the Year for the 2022-23 HS athletic seasons.

From a pick-6 in the Fall, to avoiding a tag in Spring, here are your top 8 plays for Play of the Year.

This week we will narrow the field down to 4 plays.

Go to our twitter @kvrrsports to vote!