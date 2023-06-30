Concordia Cobbers Boys Basketball Showcase

THE COBBERS HELD A 36-TEAM SHOWCASE MONDAY AT CONCORDIA.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) —

Monday, Concordia-Moorhead hosted the Cobber showcase — a summer tournament that allows Concordia get athletes in their gym and for teams to work on their game.

“[It is a] 36 team camp with teams from across the region,” said Cobbers MBB Head Coach Tyler Bormann. “We actually have teams representing all three classes in North Dakota, and all four in Minnesota, so it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to get high school teams in our facility and on our campus. It’s a great opportunity for the high school coaches be able to work on things with her team throughout the summer.

Bormann used to be High School coach himself. The showcase allows him a great opportunity to recruit and continue to build relationships.

“Having been a high school coach myself, I have a lot of relationships with these high school coaches,” said Bormann. “So, it’s fun to be able to connect with them, check in and watch their teams and programs play. It’s a win-win, no question, for our program and hopefully for theirs as well.

The Class A BBB State Champion Fargo North Spartans were one of the teams in attendance. Spartans Head Coach Travis Hoeg enjoys the opportunity for his guys to play together in the summer.

“We get to go every Tuesday and Thursday in the month of June and July to get the guys in and work on some of the fundamental skills,” said Hoeg. “It’s just nice to hit some of these team camps around the metro area. [It] Gives the guys an opportunity to come out and just play. Probably play a little bit looser than they do during the season and let him have some fun while getting out and competing a little bit in the summer time. So, for me, that’s what team camps are all about — get out [and] compete [and] have some fun in a little less structured environment than what we usually are during the season.