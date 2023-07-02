Party in Horace: 80 Detained, 30 Minors Cited for Underage Drinking

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — A wild party in Horace results in 30 minors being cited for underage drinking.

A deputy noticed that vehicles were creating a traffic hazard early Saturday morning on 6th Street East in Horace.

When the deputy went to the house, several minor who were drinking ran.

Cass County Sheriff’s office says the homeowner and a number of partygoers were uncooperative.

The sheriff’s office then got a search warrant and with the help of West Fargo Police and state patrol they detained about 80 people.

There was a hit-and-run collision, but no one was hurt.

A report is being sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges.