Crews readying to launch Red River Valley Fair on Friday

The Red River Valley Fair begins its annual 10 day-long run on July 7

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo is still a few days away, but there’s already plenty of activity at the fairgrounds.

The fair begins its annual 10 day-long run on Friday.

“It’s going great,” Marketing & Events Director Elizabeth Birkemeyer said. “Our carnival is rolling in, our food vendors are rolling in. Soon, our commercial vendors…every day closer to the fair gets a lot busier.”

Music performances this year include Third Eye Blind, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida and Lynyrd Skynyrd. There’s also plenty of free attractions.

This year’s fair runs July 7-16.