Investigation of fireworks shot at airplane in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pilot says a homeowner in Kindred shot fireworks at their airplane.

It happened after 10:00 Saturday night.

The pilot was spraying for mosquitoes over the city.

They say the homeowner in the 100 block of Maple Street also showed the middle finger.

A report is being sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office is working with the FAA.

No one was injured and no fireworks hit the plane.

No charges have been filed at this time.