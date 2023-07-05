Departments Respond To 4th of July Fires and Noise Complaints in FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Tuesday night the sky was full of fireworks celebrating the 4th of July.

But fire crews from Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead were out and about battling fires in the metro.

Fargo Police says they did have 98 calls yesterday in regards to fireworks, but no arrests or citations were issued.

Moorhead said they dealt with some calls even having to deal with a dumpster fire.

But they said Fargo had a dozen calls related to dumpster fires.

West Fargo Police had 19 calls of service regarding fireworks and noise complaints, while the fire department had only two calls.