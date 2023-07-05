‘Everything we do these days is on the internet’: The importance of cyber security

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Cyber security is always an importance. Especially when it comes to school districts and the private files on students.

“Everything we do these days is on the internet. It’s online, it’s on the computer.” said Eric Erdman, the co-owner of Information Management Systems in Fargo.

That was painfully obvious this week with the Minneapolis Public Schools dealing with a ransomware attack that dumped over three-hundred thousand files online in March, when the district refused to pay a one-million dollar ransom.

“Your personal information and it’s for cyber criminals to get at. That’s what they’re trying to do right now.” said Erdman.

The Fargo Public Schools say they haven’t dealt with this issue. But it can strike at any moment. Eric Erdman with Information Management Systems in Fargo shares what usually happens during a ransomware attack.

“Gets on your computer and then they encrypt all of your files and then they put a message on your screen saying we’ve encrypted your files and now we want you to pay us to get those files back,” said Erdman. “And if you don’t pay them you’re not going to get them back.”

It’s not just the cyber security issues these districts face. Some of the files leaked from Minneapolis described students’ sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents and even suicide attempts. Having that dragged out so anyone can see it can take a toll on one’s mental health.

“Something like that happens it really deters people from seeking that help,” said Alexandra Kohlhase, a clinical psychologist with Essentia Health. “Most of the time the struggle is to come in and start talking about those things in the first place and to having something like this happen is a huge breach and betrayal.”

It’s important to protect your files and private information, or someone might try to steal it for their own gain.

“Most of the time, even if you pay them you’re trying to trust a cyber criminal to give them back even after you pay them. Who knows if they’re going to do that even.” said Erdman.

We also reached out to West Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools, but haven’t heard back from them yet.