UND graduates mistakenly receive degrees from ‘North Dakota State University’

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Some University of North Dakota students received their degrees after graduation in the mail. However, to their surprise UND wasn’t written on the top, but instead the words, ‘North Dakota State University’ were there.

UND said in email to graduated students that the mistake was brought to their attention on Monday. They said the error was made by the vendor, Parchment, Inc., who put the wrong school and seal on them.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the vendor is working quickly as possible to provide you with the corrected document or documents.” UND’s Scott Correll in an email to students.

UND spokesman David Dodds says the mistake involves nearly 700 documents.