Federal disaster funding for major flooding in ND

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Federal disaster funding is approved for North Dakota counties damaged by spring flooding.

Governor Burgum requested the assistance to cover the estimated $5 million dollars in damage to roads and other infrastructure in the state.

On April 10th, Burgum issued a statewide flood emergency. The disaster declaration covers 21 counties hit during April 10 to May 6.

Biden also granted the governor’s request to make federal funding available for flood mitigation projects statewide.