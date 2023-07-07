Former Warren lawyer Odegaard enters Alford plea in ex-wife’s death

WARREN, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A former lawyer from Warren has pleaded guilty to the murder of his former wife last August.

Anders Odegaard, 32, submitted an Alford plea Thursday in Marshall County District Court, pleading guilty to second-degree murder without intent in committing a felony.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence without risking a trial.

Odegaard initially pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the beating death of Carissa Odegaard, 31.

Deputies found her unresponsive in her Warren home with severe head trauma after a domestic argument.

Authorities said two of the couple’s children saw the attack, but fled and were not harmed.

Sentencing for Anders Odegaard is set for August 15.