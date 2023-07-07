Grand Forks Sheriff’s searching for registered sex offender who cut off monitoring bracelet

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who cut off his monitoring bracelet Thursday.

Bill Brown, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for failure to register as a sex offender. He spent 90 in jail and was scheduled to serve 90 days of home monitoring.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brown cut off his bracelet and absconded within 40 minutes of home monitoring. He was last registered at 401 Belmont Road in Grand Forks.

Brown is 5’9” and 160 pounds. Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.