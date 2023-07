RedHawks Sending *11 People to AA All-Star Game

MANAGER CHRIS COSTE, HIS DOG, REDHAWKS MASCOT AND 8 PLAYERS OFF TO ALL-STAR GAME!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

WATCH:

Hear from RedHawks manager Chris Coste on the Eight players off to the American Association All-Star game.

*Manager, mascot and his dog are counting towards this number.