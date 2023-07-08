Moorhead Police requesting public’s help locating and identifying suspected robber

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police seeking the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly stole a vehicle.

They say just after 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning, they were called to the 100 block of 4th St. S where a woman was going to her car and told police a man displayed a knife then demanded her keys.

The woman complied as the man drove off in her black 2015 Ford Fiesta.

The North Dakota license plate reads: 707DUC.

Police say the suspect is a white man between 35 and 40 years old with long grey hair in a ponytail.

They’re also warning you not to approach him if you see him.

Anyone with information on the suspect or stolen vehicle should contact police.