Venhuizen named Northeast Central Judicial District sixth judge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum appoints Grand Forks attorney Kristi Venhuizen as the Northeast Central Judicial District’s sixth judge.

The Northeast Central District had five judges before the Legislature approved the addition this session.

Venhuizen is a Grand Forks native who has practiced law for 25 years and has been the prosecutor for the City of Grand Forks since 1999.

The Northeast Central Judicial District covers Grand Forks and Nelson counties and is chambered in Grand Forks.