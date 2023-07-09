ND Drift burning rubber on the track

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR) – Out at the Interstate Raceway in Glyndon, numerous drivers took to the track to show off their skills in the art of drifting.

ND Drift puts on multiple shows throughout the summer, with each year getting bigger and bigger.

And those cars are loud, as they make the turns, burning through rubber and causing smoke to billow up.

As they prepare for more events for 2023, ND Drift just appreciates the support from the community that has gotten them to this point.

“We started off very small at our very first ever event back in 2015 and now we’re at the point where we sellout events constantly. Our driver lists are always full. Tons of people plan on coming to our events to watch them. It’s nice to think that people look forward to coming to our events.,” said Darin Smith, ND Drift Co-founder.

The next event is set for July 27-30.