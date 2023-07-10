K-9 Labby Added To West Fargo Police Department School Comfort Dog Team

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police Department is launching a second School Resource Officer and comfort dog team.

This is K-9 Labby.

The 9-month-old Goldendoodle will work with her handler SRO Dora Roll.

Labby is a trained comfort dog and will achieve certification in the coming months.

She was made possible through a generous donation from Labby’s Grill and Bar.

The team will primarily serve the southside elementary schools within West Fargo Public Schools.

The two SRO and comfort dog teams assist students struggling with mental health, improving morale and increasing positive interactions throughout the community.