LIVE: Heart Walk Helps Support Heart Research In Fargo

Heart Walk Helps Support Heart Research In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Join in the fight against the number one killer in America, heart disease.

The American Heart Association is hosting the 24th Fargo Heart Walk on July 20th from 5-7 at Urban Plains Park in Fargo.

Orgainzers say heart disease and strokes have impacted nearly everyone’s family.

Large events like this give people the chance to share their stories and spread awareness about ways to improve heart health.

The American Heart Association is also raising money. They are currently funding two different heart disease studies at NDSU.

Jessica Lundgren with the American Heart Association says, “What we see is that there’s this big gap in funding when it comes to research. We have all these requests and our goal is to be able to fulfill these requests. We raise funds, and that’s a really big part of the heart walk.”

The walk is free to attend. If you want to register and raise money for the American Heart Association, click here.