West Fargo Police Department adds K-9 Labby to the team

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — On Tuesday morning, West Fargo Police introduced the newest member to its team, a nine-month goldendoodle named K-9 Labby.

Her acts of service are made possible from a generous donation from Labby’s Bar and Grill in partnership with the city’s school district.

“This is the second dog in the West Fargo Schools district. Bella had an awesome first year, last year. So, the school district was excited to add a second one. The only request that had with this dog, is it that she was a little more hypoallergenic, so she is non-shedding, so that should help with allergies in schools. ” says Dora Roll, School Resource Officer, West Fargo

K-9 Labby and K-9 Bella have joined forces to be the two service dogs focused on improving students’ morale in schools.

“In the elementary schools, we have kiddos that are having a bad day, experiencing bad behavior, so that is when I am called and sometimes, I cannot pull them out of it. There is nothing better than a dog to make people smile, so that is our goal for her. ” says Roll

And they aren’t the only West Fargo facility using dogs to help.

The West Fargo Fire Department awarded their canine, Mika, a bullet and stab protective vest.

“Even though she is not working police work, she is still working fire scenes, which has the potential to have an arsonist, either nearby or near the structure. So, we still want to make sure we are protecting our canines and we are fortunate to get a vest donated to us.” says John Kneeb, Fire Investigator, West Fargo Fire Department

K-9 Labby is expected to be certified in September to become a comfort dog.