Easton Stick Gives Back to Football Community With QB Clinic

Easton Stick and Sanford Athletics Host Invite Only QB Camp For Local High Schoolers

FARGO, N.D. — Former Bison quarterback and current backup QB for the Los Angeles Chargers, Easton Stick is back in Fargo today to give back to the local football community.

Stick was 49-3 as a starter for North Dakota State and holds the record for most wins by a starting QB in Division 1 FCS history. Now with the Chargers, Stick hosted an invite only QB Clinic Wednesday to help local high school quarterbacks develop their quarterback skills in partnership with Sanford Sports Academy. Current NDSU quarterbacks, Cam Miller and Cole Payton also helped to coach the young quarterbacks. The former Bison relishes being back in the area and says that he was able to work with plenty of talented young athletes and remembers the value of attending camps like this himself when he was in high school.

“We got some really good players man and I think that’s what’s so neat about this camp we’re trying to build is there is a ton of talent in this area, a ton of guys who can throw it and it’s really just about giving them some exposure, some new learning, coaching them, challenging them, hopefully they can take a thing or two and take it back to their high school. Take it back to their school and be around their teams, and what it means to be a leader. Playing this position is so much more than throwing. it so we’re doing great stuff out on the field but I think the stuff we’re doing in the class room and hopefully it’s stuff they can take away and help them moving forward,” said Stick.

“When I look back when I was a kid, having some of these experiences it meant the world to me and I grew a ton as a player but really as a person, just confidence, that you can come out here with different kids and compete and have fun. You learn and you take it back to your team and so like I said I have had some cool experiences playing this game and I just want to pass those on,” said Stick.