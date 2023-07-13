Arrest Made in South Fargo Shooting Incident Last Thursday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police arrest 19-year-old Chad Wollery for a shooting incident near Essentia Health and Ed Clapp Elementary School last week.

Wollery was arrested in the 5000 block of 28th Avenue South.

Police were called to an area near Essentia last Thursday night on a report of shots fired, but those involved had fled by the time officers arrived.

The shooting prompted Essentia to go into lockdown mode.

Wollery faces charges of aggravated reckless endangerment and has an outstanding warrant.