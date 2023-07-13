Edgeley Man, 59, Found Dead in Van in Slough

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man is found dead in a crashed van in a field north of Edgeley, North Dakota.

Highway patrol is still trying to determine when the 59-year-old Edgeley man crashed.

They say his van left Highway 281 and ended up in a field, stuck in a slough.

The man was unresponsive when located by a passerby just before 10 o’clock Wednesday night.

First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.