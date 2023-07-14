Shanley V Shanley For Am Fam POTY

Sam Ovsak and the Deacons Face Sam Ovsak and the Deacons For the High School Play of the Year

FARGO, N.D. — The Play of the Year battle is down to two for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Year. Sam Ovsak and the Deacons made plays all year and all eleven guys on the turf helped in both of these touchdown plays. But which play is better? That is for you to decide. Is it the Sam Ovsak halfback pass? Or the Sam Ovsak pick-six. That is for you to decide. Vote on our Twitter Poll @KVRRSports.