NDHP identifies Edgeley man who died in Wednesday crash

EDGELEY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of an Edgeley man who died after a crash Wednesday night.

Marek Kaluza, 59, was driving north on Highway 281 on the north side of Edgeley when his van left the road and entered the ditch. The van then continued driving into a field before becoming stuck in a slough approximately 400 feet from the road.

Kaluza was unresponsive when the crash was located by a passerby just before 10:00 p.m. Ambulance and fire crews from Edgeley and Jamestown responded, but Kaluza died at the scene.

The time of the crash has not yet been determined and remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol, which is being assisted by the LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office.