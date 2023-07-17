High Speed Chase Suspect Arrested in Moorhead After Numerous Attempts

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)– A number of agencies worked together to catch a high speed chase suspect early Monday morning in Moorhead.

Barnesville police used stop sticks to try and stop 28-year-old Amber Jahner of Dilworth around 1 a.m.

But Jahner kept driving on old highway 52 towards Moorhead and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were deployed two more times by a Minnesota State Trooper and a Dilworth Police Officer.

But Jahner kept driving on four flat tires until she got into Moorhead and was finally stopped with a PIT maneuver on 34th Street.

Officers say she was uncooperative when taken into custody.

Jahner was arrested for felony fleeing and 5th degree controlled substance.