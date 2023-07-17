Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint in Frontier, North Dakota, in far south Fargo

FRONTIER, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A mail carrier is robbed at gunpoint in Frontier in the south end of Fargo.

Cass County deputies were called out just after 11 o’clock this morning.

The suspect is a black male, about six feet tall with a slender build.

A witness told authorities the suspect was driving a gray or dark passenger vehicle.

He fled the area.

No one was injured.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers up to a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.