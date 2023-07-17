Minor Injuries After Multiple Vehicles Crash in Two Incidents on I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two crashes on I-29 in Fargo cause traffic to back up for about a mile in both southbound lanes of the interstate for around 2 hours.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the first crash happened around 5:45 p.m. and involved a semi, pickup and an SUV.

There were minor injuries with one person taken to the hospital.

The crash closed one southbound lane, backing up traffic from the 32nd Avenue South exit to nearly the 52nd Avenue South exit.

While crews were busy clearing that crash scene, a pickup pulling a camper and a semi hauling a flatbed crashed on the interstate near 32nd Avenue due to backed up traffic.

That happened around 6:50 p.m. and had no injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.