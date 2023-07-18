Big 98.7 hands out Blue Light Bulbs to show solidarity with law enforcement

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of people lined up for a blue porch light bulb from Big 98.7 at Cashwise on 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

Two thousand light bulbs were given to the public on a first come first serve basis.

They were free of charge, but a donation of five dollars was recommended.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Leadership Care Fund, which is a resource to support the police officers’ families who were impacted by the shooting on Friday.

The mission is to show solidarity with law enforcement.

“On Thursday at nine o’clock P.M. We want to be able to light the town blue. We just think it would be so cool to have on Thursday night when everybody lit up their house blue to have anyone on duty, any officers driving around, just to see that and to know what we are thinking about them, that is really the goal of what we are doing.” says Pike and Amanda, Big 98.7

The radio crew raised over $6,000.

They plan to hand out more bulbs again Wednesday at Cash Wise, starting at 5 p.m.