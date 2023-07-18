Family Says Woman Hit By Crossfire in Friday’s Shooting in Fair Condition

FARGO (KFGO) – Family members of the woman hit by gunfire in Friday’s deadly shooting are telling East Coast news outlets that Karlee Koswick, 25, is in fair condition.

Koswick was caught in the crossfire of the shooting that left Jake Wallin, and the gunman dead, and two other officers in critical condition. The family said Koswick was hit in the hip and leg, and is recovering from surgery.

Koswick is originally from Cohasset on the South Shore of Massachusetts. She moved to Fargo about three weeks ago for work.