The 1889 plans to open in former jewelry store in downtown Fargo in October

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Plans are being made to replace the old Wimmer’s Diamonds in downtown Fargo with a new food concept.

People at The 1889 will be taught cooking and crafting classes ranging from beginner to advanced.

There will also be a rental event space for bridal parties, birthdays, graduation, and even private cooking classes.

Four teachers have already been employed to instruct classes in their specialty skill.

“Once we get closer to our opening date people can book and we will have our entire programming on our website, so people can see what is coming up and book their classes ahead of time.” says Lana Feeley, Co-Owner, The 1889

They plan to open The 1889, which is the year North Dakota became a state, in October.