Celebration of Life Planned for Officer Jake Wallin on July 26 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Celebration of Life is planned for Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin next Wednesday.

It’ll be will held at 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

A funeral service for Wallin is scheduled for Saturday morning at Pequot Lakes High School with final law enforcement honors following the service.

An escort will leave from the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South around 5:45 am and will only consist of Fargo P-D vehicles and commercial buses transporting Fargo Police personnel.

Chief David Zibolski says the public will get a chance to honor the fallen officer’s service during the Celebration of Life in Fargo.

Wallin just joined the Fargo Police Department this past April.

He was just 23 years old.

Zibolski says the other two officers that were injured: Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes remain in the hospital in stable condition.