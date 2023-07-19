Police Release More Details To Help Identify Man Pulled From Sheyenne River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — Valley City police release more details about a man pulled from the Sheyenne River on Monday as they try to identify him.

Earlier they said the man appears to be between 30-40 years old, 200 pounds with dark short hair and a beard.

They now say the beard had a reddish tinge of color and he had well-groomed hair.

There’s also new details on his socks: each had a different color band around the top.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Valley City Police.