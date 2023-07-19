University of Minnesota announces it will not use race or family legacy in admission process

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The University of Minnesota has announced it will no longer consider race or family legacy for its admissions.

Under the new policy, the university will not use race, ethnicity, family attendance, or employment as “context factors.”

Applications will still ask for this optional information for recruitment and communication purposes, but it will not be used in the admission process.

The decision was made after the Supreme Court overturned a long-standing precedent benefiting Black and Latino students.

The Minnesota State University system, which consists of 33 public schools, including MSUM, do not use race as a factor in the admissions process.

Despite the rulings on Affirmative Action, there will be no impact on admission decisions.