American Crystal fined for illegally dumping wastewater

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – American Crystal Sugar Company has been fined nearly $26,000 for wastewater discharge violations at its sugar beet processing plants in Crookston and East Grand Forks.

The fines come from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The MPCA found that American Crystal made illegal discharges into the Red Lake River at the Crookston plant 12 times between April and September, 2022 and released wastewater without permission on four occasions between January, 2021 and May, 2022.

In East Grand Forks, the agency fined American Crystal for six violations. The MPCA says the company has completed corrective actions to maintain compliance with its permits.