Devils Lake Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes With Victims Under 15

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) — A 62-year old Devils Lake man is sentenced to 20 years in prison on six counts of gross sexual imposition.

In February, a jury found Howard Studhorse guilty of engaging in sexual acts with girls under 15 years old.

The judge in Ramsey County handed down a 30 year sentence this week, but suspended ten years, for the crimes that happened in March 2021.

Studhorse was given credit for over two years already served.

He’ll also serve 10 years of probation when he is released.