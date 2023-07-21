Former FPD officer says to have a plan just in case of critical incidents

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Former Fargo Police Lieutenant Joel Vettel is an instructor in what to do if you find yourself in a potential mass shooting or similar situation.

While he says he doesn’t want our community to live in fear, Vettel explains there are ways to prevent and protect yourself during these situations.

He says the most important tip is to be prepared.

For example, having a plan in place with the people you are with could help in case you get seperated.

Vettel says it is important to charge your phone before you go to any event because communication could be the difference between life and death.

“You know we live in one of the safest places in the world and unfortunately we have incidents like what happened last week that do happen in our community. But at the end of the day we do not want people to live in fear. We want people to understand that as long as they take a lot of simple tips, do all they can to prevent themselves from being put in a bad position often times they’re going to be safe.”

Vettel says when there’s a critical incident, run out of the crowd and around to help from being trampled or separated from your group.