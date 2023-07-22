Aberdeen, S.D. residents warned drinking water could cause disease

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Officials in South Dakota’s third most populous city, Aberdeen, are warning residents that their drinking water contains an elevated risk of disease.

The Aberdeen Water Works Treatment Plant experienced mechanical malfunctions in two filters used to clean water and make it drinkable for residents, resulting in “an increased chance of disease-causing organisms in the drinking water,” according to a public notice from the city.

The city’s notice said it’s not necessary for residents to boil or decontaminate their water, but that people with severely compromised immune systems, infants and older people are at increased risk of getting sick and should contact their health care providers before drinking the water.