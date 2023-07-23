RedHawksDrop Series to Kane County 3 Games to1 With 3-1 Loss

The FM RedHawks slump continues with slue of injuries and lack of runs

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell 3-1 Sunday afternoon to the Kane County Cougars. With the loss, the RedHawks lost the series three games to one. The RedHawks were without John Silviano, Leo Pina, and Evan Alexander who each deal with various ailments. The Hawks now drop to 3rd place in the West Division behind the No. 1 Kansas City Monarchs and No. 2 Lincoln Saltdogs. The RedHawks begin a three game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday.

One bright spot for the slumping defending champions is Scott Schreiber. The former Astros AA infielder has 11 hits, 12 RBIs, 6 HRs in 1st 10 games with the team.

“We wanna get wins but it’s always fun when you can contribute to the team and help get some guys in to score .. this is just kind of how baseball goes sometimes; sometimes you kind of go on streaks. Our pitchers are doing really well, doing a great job throwing strikes and soon those hits are going to come,” said Schreiber